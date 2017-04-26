105.7 The Fan Uncensored Draft Day Edition

Event Details

The Fan Uncensored Draft Day Edition will take place on Wednesday April 26 from 6p-9p at the Tilted Kilt in White Marsh. You are invited to come out and meet the Gameday Uncensored crew featuring Rob Long, Jerry Coleman, Vinny Cerrato and Ken Weinman.

From 6 to 7 mingle with the guys while enjoying non-alcoholic drinks and appetizers

From 7-9 the guys will answer questions pertaining to the Draft that takes place April 27-29. They will answer any question you have about the Draft - Do the Ravens take a defensive back or an offensive lineman in the first round? If a stud running back falls to them in the first round do they take the chance at grabbing him? And how will the rest of the AFC North fair?

No Draft question is off limits so come prepared with your tough questions!

This is an all ages event.

All sales final - no refunds.