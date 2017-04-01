Event Details

Foolsfest presented by Bud Light!

When it comes to great food & fun, Wayward Bar & Grill and Banditos aren't fooling around! Celebrate April Fool's Day, Saturday, April 1, 2017 with Mix 106.5 and 105.7 The Fan at Wayward Bar & Grill and Banditos - located across the street from each other in Federal Hill!



Wayward Bar & Grill is located at 1117 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Banditos is located at 1118 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230 -

Your ticket includes:

-Access to both Wayward Bar & Grill and Banditos

-2 free 32oz select Anheuser Busch products or 2 free non-alcoholic drinks

-Drink specials

-A live DJ

-And more.

Mix 106.5 will be on site hosting with prizes and giveaways.

Don't be a fool and miss out! Get your tickets now! You'd be foolish not to be here.

21 and over

All sales final