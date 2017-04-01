Foolsfest presented by Bud Light
Wayward - Southern Bar & Kitchen, Baltimore, MD
Celebrate April Fools Day at Wayward Bar & Grill and Banditos in Federal Hill with Mix 106.5 and 105.7 The Fan and Bud Light!
Foolsfest presented by Bud Light!
When it comes to great food & fun, Wayward Bar & Grill and Banditos aren't fooling around! Celebrate April Fool's Day, Saturday, April 1, 2017 with Mix 106.5 and 105.7 The Fan at Wayward Bar & Grill and Banditos - located across the street from each other in Federal Hill!
Wayward Bar & Grill is located at 1117 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Banditos is located at 1118 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230 -
Your ticket includes:
-Access to both Wayward Bar & Grill and Banditos
-2 free 32oz select Anheuser Busch products or 2 free non-alcoholic drinks
-Drink specials
-A live DJ
-And more.
Mix 106.5 will be on site hosting with prizes and giveaways.
Don't be a fool and miss out! Get your tickets now! You'd be foolish not to be here.
21 and over
All sales final
1117 South Charles Street
Baltimore, MD, 21230
Apr 1, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm